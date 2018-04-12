June Twilley Dashiell

SALISBURY — June Twilley Dashiell, 84, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Milford William Twilley and Buela Willing Twilley.

She was a lifelong member of Asbury United Methodist Church where she was involved with the Altar Guild for many years. She was a member of the Ocean City Dunes Club and enjoyed the company of her many friends in Salisbury, Ocean City and Berlin. As a past member of the Salisbury Garden Club, she continued her love of flowers as was evident in her beautiful yard filled with azaleas and rhododendrons. June loved her family, especially her grandchildren and her loyal pet dog, “Bella” who stayed by her side throughout her illness.

June is survived by her three children, Robert Dale Dashiell, Jr. (Judy) of Salisbury, Joseph T. Dashiell (Michelle) of Ocean City, and Deborah Dashiell Everett (Michael) of Ocean City; eight grandchildren, Matthew Moore (Ryel) of Alexandria, VA, Douglas Dashiell of Ocean City, Joseph Dashiell, Jr. (Jill) of Philadelphia, PA, Meredith Moore of Santa Monica, Calif., Morgan Dashiell of St. Augustine, Fla., Kate Bounds (Kyle) of Salisbury, Isabelle Dashiell of Ocean City and Anna Dashiell of Ocean City; and four great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by husband, Robert Dale Dashiell, Sr. in 2004.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 13, 2018, at noon at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Salisbury with a visitation beginning two hours prior. Officiating will be Rev. William Sterling and Rev. George Patterson. Entombment at Wicomico Memorial Park will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 1401 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, Md. 21801 and/or Women Supporting Women, 106 W. Circle Avenue, Suite 101, Salisbury, Md. 21804.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Md. 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.