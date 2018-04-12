Record 109 Students Inducted Into SD High School National Honor Society

by
Record 109 Students Inducted Into SD High School National Honor Society

A record 109 students were inducted into the Stephen Decatur High School chapter of the National Honor Society during the annual Induction Ceremony on April 4. To gain admittance, students must satisfy the four principles of character, scholarship, leadership, and service. Above, National Honor Society President Michael Mareno conducts the swearing in.