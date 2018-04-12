Past Fire Chief White Of Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company Honored With Memorial Scholarship In His Name

Past Fire Chief Steve White of the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company will be honored with a memorial scholarship in his name for his many contributions to the community. Friends and family who established the scholarship hope to help those who wish to begin or advance their training in emergency services. White was a 40-year veteran of the department where he served as fire chief for 20 years.  The scholarship will be held by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore. Pictured, from left, are Jeff Willis; Debbie White, fund representative; Billy White; Heather Trader of the Community Foundation; and Ryan Whittington. Submitted Photos