Ocean Pines Holds Annual Easter Egg Hunt In Whitehorse Park

Ocean Pines held its annual Easter Egg Hunt in Whitehorse Park last month. The Greater Ocean City-Ocean Pines Kiwanis Dawg Team sold hotdogs, hamburgers, snacks and other refreshments. Pictured, from left, are Char Vanvick, Barb Peletier, Joe Beall, Ted Vanvick, Sue Wineke and Robin Beall.