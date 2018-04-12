Dolle’s Grows Family Candy Passion To West Ocean City WEST OCEAN CITY – An iconic resort business has expanded with a new location in West Ocean City. Located along Route 50, Dolle’s Candyland is now offering its famed saltwater taffy, caramel popcorn, fudge, and other gifts and treats at its newest storefront within the Park Place Plaza. Anna Dolle Bushnell, co-owner of Dolle’s Candyland,… Read more »

'How Do We Differentiate West Ocean City From Ocean City?' OCEAN CITY — With a hotel boom in West Ocean City in recent years, the lines are increasingly blurred between Ocean City and its neighbor just across the bridge, but what does it mean in terms of marketing and an equitable share of the room tax collected. That is a question the Ocean City Tourism…

County Sheriff's Office Seeking Three More Officers SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Sheriff's Office is seeking additional funding to hire more officers in the coming fiscal year. During a budget work session Tuesday, law enforcement officials told the Worcester County Commissioners they were seeking funding to hire three new officers as well as another part-time officer to help with coverage in…