Ocean City Elks Lodge Donates $5,400 To “Believe In Tomorrow”

by
Ocean City Elks Lodge Donates $5,400 To “Believe In Tomorrow”

The Ocean City Elks Lodge #2645 donated $5,400 to “Believe In Tomorrow” Children’s House By The Sea. The check was accepted by Wayne Littleton of the organization. Pictured are Charles Loane, Susan Caldwell, James Flaig of the Charity Committee, Littleton and Peggie Ball, committee chairwoman.