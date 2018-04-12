BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team stayed on a big roll this week, collecting three more wins to improve to 4-1 on the season.

The Mallards opened the season with a 15-2 rout of Gunston, then fell to neighborhood rival Stephen Decatur on the road for their first loss of the season. Since then, the Worcester girls have been perfect with three straight wins.

Last Thursday, the Mallards cruised past Holy Trinity, 16-6, at home. It was the first of nine straight home games for the Mallards, a stretch that includes several tough non-conference games. On Monday, Worcester edged Bayside South opponent Parkside, 11-9.

Back on action at home on Tuesday, the Worcester girls scored early and often against St. Thomas More and breezed to the 18-2 victory. The long stretch of home games continues on Friday with a matchup with always-tough Calverton. Next week, the Mallards face Bennett, Gunston and Cape Henlopen all at home. The nine-game homestand concludes with the first of two against old rival Saints Peter and Paul.