Decatur Softball Improves To 5-1 On Season

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity softball team stayed on a major roll this week, routing Wicomico, 17-4, on Monday to improve to 5-1 on the season.

The Seahawks opened the season with a 10-0 win over Northampton, followed by a tight 3-2 win over Bayside South rival Bennett. Last week, Decatur suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of another Bayside South foe Parkside, 8-2.

However, the Seahawks quickly put that loss behind them with a tight 9-8 win over Bayside North power Kent Island last Friday to improve to 4-1. On Monday, the Seahawks added to that streak with a 17-4 of Wicomico to improve to 5-1. Decatur plays North Caroline at home on Friday, followed by a road game against Worcester County rival Pocomoke next Monday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.