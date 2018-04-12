BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity softball team stayed on a major roll this week, routing Wicomico, 17-4, on Monday to improve to 5-1 on the season.

The Seahawks opened the season with a 10-0 win over Northampton, followed by a tight 3-2 win over Bayside South rival Bennett. Last week, Decatur suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of another Bayside South foe Parkside, 8-2.

However, the Seahawks quickly put that loss behind them with a tight 9-8 win over Bayside North power Kent Island last Friday to improve to 4-1. On Monday, the Seahawks added to that streak with a 17-4 of Wicomico to improve to 5-1. Decatur plays North Caroline at home on Friday, followed by a road game against Worcester County rival Pocomoke next Monday.