Decatur Girls Continue To Struggle

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team continued its early season struggles this week with a pair of losses against conference foes.

Since routing crosstown rival Worcester Prep, 10-3, back on March 29, the Seahawks have dropped two straight and have seen their season record fall to -14. Aside from non-conference games against Delaware power Cape Henlopen and Worcester Prep, the Seahawks early season losses have come during a tough stretch against Bayside North teams.

Last Friday, the Decatur girls fell to Kent Island, 9-3, at home. On Monday, the trend continued with a 7-5 loss to North Caroline at home.

The tough stretch continues this week with a non-conference game on the road at Saints Peter and Paul on Friday, followed by a pair of home games against Bayside North teams Easton and Cambridge-South Dorchester next week. The Seahawks will close out the season with three straight against Bayside South teams Wicomico, Bennett and Parkside.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.