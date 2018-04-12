BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team continued its early season struggles this week with a pair of losses against conference foes.

Since routing crosstown rival Worcester Prep, 10-3, back on March 29, the Seahawks have dropped two straight and have seen their season record fall to -14. Aside from non-conference games against Delaware power Cape Henlopen and Worcester Prep, the Seahawks early season losses have come during a tough stretch against Bayside North teams.

Last Friday, the Decatur girls fell to Kent Island, 9-3, at home. On Monday, the trend continued with a 7-5 loss to North Caroline at home.

The tough stretch continues this week with a non-conference game on the road at Saints Peter and Paul on Friday, followed by a pair of home games against Bayside North teams Easton and Cambridge-South Dorchester next week. The Seahawks will close out the season with three straight against Bayside South teams Wicomico, Bennett and Parkside.