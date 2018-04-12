No Major Injuries In School Bus Collision

BERLIN — No major injuries were reported after a school bus carrying 24 students to Most Blessed Sacrament School on Tuesday collided with a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Route 589 and Beauchamp Road.

Just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to the motor vehicle collision. The investigation revealed the school bus driver, identified as Richard Fair, 77, of Milton, Del., failed to yield the right-of-way when turning left and collided with a passenger car. The collision caused the passenger car to skid off the right side of the roadway.

The school bus was occupied by 24 students heading to Most Blessed Sacrament School for morning drop-off. Showell Volunteer Fire Department fire and EMS crews responded to evaluate all the parties involved. Most Blessed Sacrament Principal Mark Record along with other administrators also responded to the collision scene.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries. No injuries were reported for the students on the school bus. The bus was able to complete the transport of the students to Most Blessed Sacrament School. The bus driver was charged with failing to yield the right-of-way to a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction when turning left.

Boardwalk Tirade

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested on disorderly conduct and other charges last week after allegedly harassing bar patrons and staffers at the downtown bar.

Around midnight last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to the Wicomico Street area for a report of a suspect acting in a disorderly manner and harassing bar patrons. The officer met with bar staffers who told police the suspect, identified as Michael Growden, 49, of Ocean City, was acting belligerent, making threatening remarks and taking up a fighting stance with staffers.

The officer located Growden on the Boardwalk at the end of Wicomico Street. The suspect was allegedly shouting into a cell phone. When the officer approached and attempted to calm him down, Growden allegedly shouted expletives at the officer and told him “you will speak when told to do so,” according to police reports. Growden also held up his index finger to his mouth in an effort to “shush” the OCPD officer.

At that point, Growden started heading toward another bar on Wicomico Street and continued to shout expletives at the OCPD officer and anyone else within earshot, according to police reports. His tirade continued and attracted the attention of several bar patrons, who had come outside to see what the commotion was. Growden was ultimately arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and noise violations.

Birthday Assault At Hotel

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man was arrested on second-degree assault charges last weekend after allegedly assaulting his wife at a Boardwalk hotel in Ocean City.

Around 7 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a Boardwalk hotel at 22nd Street for a reported assault which had already occurred. The officer arrived and found the alleged victim talking to a hotel staffer, who was trying to comfort the upset and emotional victim.

The victim told police she had come to Ocean City the night before to celebrate her birthday. The victim told police she invited her husband to join her, but the couple had an argument the day before and he decided not to come. The victim, who did not want to lose the $80 she spent on the hotel room, decided to come alone and later met with friends at a resort nightclub.

When the victim returned to her hotel room, she discovered the deadbolt was locked. The victim had hotel staffers help her get into the room, and when she entered the room, she found her husband, later identified as Stephen Hippler, 32, of Millsboro, inside. The victim told police he had not known her husband had come to Ocean City and an argument ensued.

The victim told police Hippler had accused her of cheating and attempted to remove her pants. The officer noted the victim’s belt was undone and her clothes were disheveled.

The victim told police she continued to resist as her husband attempted to remove her paints. The victim said Hippler attempted to rip her phone out of her hand and she called out for someone to call the police because of the suspect’s actions. The victim told police the suspect had her phone and attempted to leave the hotel room. She also told police all her belongings were strewn around the hotel room and Hippler had trashed the room.

OCPD officers located Hippler still on the hotel property. He told police his wife and come to Ocean City without him. He told police he came to Ocean City after he became worried when attempts by him and the couple’s children to contact the victim were fruitless.

The suspect told police he picked up the victim’s cell phone when she was not looking to attempt to see whom she had contacted. Hippler denied making any physical contact with the victim and told police he did not steal the cell phone because it belonged to him.

According to the police report, Hippler had red marks and abrasions consistent with his interactions with the victim. The officer concluded Hippler’s actions were caused by the victim as she attempted to defend herself and keep him from taking her clothes off. Based on the evidence, Hippler was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. Hippler was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was ordered to be held on a $10,000 bond.

Traffic Stop Leads To Drugs

SNOW HILL — A Virginia man was arrested on drug charges last weekend after a routine traffic stop on Route 113.

Last Sunday, a Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation on Route 113 near Public Landing Road. Upon making contact with the driver, later identified as Timothy Tyrone Davis, Jr., 28, of Norfolk, the officer detected an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies recovered a small amount of suspected marijuana, several thousands of dollars in cash and approximately one ounce of suspected cocaine.

As a result, Davis was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and a speeding ticket. He was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was ordered to be held on a $10,000 bond.

Jail For Vehicle Theft Spree

SNOW HILL — A Delaware woman, arrested last August after being identified as a suspect in a spree of vehicle thefts in Ocean City along with another adult male and two 15-year-old juveniles, pleaded guilty this week to contributing to a condition of a child and was sentenced to three years, all but one of which was then suspended.

Over a two-day period from last Aug. 16-18, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers received reports of three stolen automobiles. In each case, there were no signs of forced entry and it’s believed the owners left the keys inside the vehicles. Each of the three stolen vehicles were later located in a remote area near Bowers Beach, Del.

With assistance from the Delaware State Police, OCPD detectives from the Criminal Enforcement Division developed information on potential suspects who were in Ocean City at the time of the thefts. The two adult suspects were identified as Tammy Gould, 40, of Dover, and Curtis Brown, 27, of Felton, Del. Also identified as suspects were two 15-year-old juvenile males.

OCPD detectives charged Gould and Brown with multiple theft and theft scheme charges back in September 11 and warrants were issued for their arrests. Both Gould and Brown turned themselves in to OCPD officers at the Public Safety Building last Tuesday.

Gould was charged with theft scheme from $10,000 to under $100,000, theft from $1,000 to under $10,000, three counts of motor vehicle theft and two counts of encouraging a child to commit a crime. Brown was charged with theft scheme from $10,000 to under $100,000, theft from $1,000 to under $10,000 and three counts of motor vehicle theft.

This week, Gould pleaded guilty to encouraging a child to commit a crime and was sentenced to three years all but one year of which was then suspended. He was also placed on supervised probation for 18 months upon her release. Brown was scheduled for trial in February but failed to appear and had a warrant sworn out for his arrest.