SNOW HILL — A Berlin man was found guilty last week of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl and now awaits his fate pending a pre-sentence investigation.

Last Thursday, a Worcester County Circuit Court jury deliberated for about 20 minutes before returning guilty verdicts on all counts against William Edward Wilson, Jr., 47, of Berlin, for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl while she slept in her home in August 2017. Wilson was found guilty of a third- and fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

The primary third-degree sex offense conviction carries a maximum penalty of 10 years. Sentencing was deferred pending a pre-sentence investigation and a date has not been set. In addition, Wilson must register as a abuTier III sex offender. Wilson’s bond was revoked and he will remain in custody at the Worcester County Detention Center pending sentencing.

Last Aug. 17, officers with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) responded to a domestic complaint on Libertytown Road in Berlin. Upon arrival, detectives met with the father of a 10-year-old victim who told police Wilson had sexually assaulted her while she slept.

According to police reports, once Wilson realized the victim was awake, he left the room and pretended as if he had been asleep in another room. It’s important to note Wilson was staying at the residence, but was not a full-time resident, nor was he related to the victim. After WCBI detectives conducted numerous interviews with all parties, Wilson was taken into custody by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s hard to imagine the long-term consequences these types of crimes have on young victims, but thank God we live in a country where our children are protected by people like Cindy Cook of The Children’s Advocacy Center, Kimberly Linton of the Department of Social Services, Detective Mark Titanski of the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation and, of course, Deputy State’s Attorney Diane Karsnitz, who never wavers in the face of a difficult case,” said Interim Worcester County State’s Attorney William McDermott. “Most people will never know the personal sacrifices they make to ensure that victims and their families find the justice they deserve, but without them, the world would be a darker place.”