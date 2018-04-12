Over 3,000 Books Collected During SD High School National English Honor Society Annual Spring Book Drive

Over 3,000 books were collected during the Stephen Decatur High School National English Honor Society annual spring book drive. After the books are categorized by reading level and genres, they will be donated to local schools, hospitals, shelters, and churches. Pictured, back from left, are Anna Kiesewetter, Sarah Bianca, Madilyn Ortega, Gavin Esch, NEHS President Kyla Taylor and Caroline Kurtz; and front, Dori Krasner, Corinne Krasner, Tara Fischer, Eunice Huesca and Mahreen Ishfaq.