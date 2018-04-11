Jury Finds Man Guilty After Shooting Himself On Beach Last Summer SNOW HILL — A Frederick man, arrested last June after shooting himself in the leg and disposing of the illegal handgun on the beach, resulting in the beach being closed for nearly an entire day, was found guilty this week in Worcester County Circuit Court on various charges. Around 12:30 a.m. last June 9, Ocean… Read more »

Study Finds Berlin Fire Company ‘Not Sufficiently Funded’ For Services Provided BERLIN – The consulting firm tasked with studying Berlin Fire Company funding released a report this week identifying more than two dozen recommendations for the organization. On Tuesday, Berlin officials released the fire and emergency medical services funding study completed by Matrix Consulting Group. The firm recommends numerous changes, ranging from reducing use of the… Read more »

Assateague Island Welcomes Foal ASSATEAGUE — Just days after the latest census of the famed wild horses on Assateague reported the population at 82, a new foal was born early last Friday adding to that number with the ink barely dry on the report. The new foal, for the time being known as N2BHS-ALQ, was born to mare Ms…. Read more »