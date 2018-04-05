Worcester Prep Students Attend March For Our Lives Rally

Seniors Isabel Emond and Zach Davis were the driving force behind a move to organize a bus for students to attend the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, DC, on March 24. Along with the Worcester County Young Democrats, Emond and Davis put together a “GoFundMe” page to help pay the cost of the trip. Attending the march were Zach Davis, Izzy Emond, Macy Dietrich, Olivia Kurtz, Caroline Kurtz, Nellie DeHart, Maya Knepp, Jenna Miller, Mikayla Denault, Danasia Wright, Kai McGovern, Jayden Johnstone, Lynn Nauschuetz, Lydia Woodley, Jamey Gannon, Noah Carpenter, Faith Engh,  Luke Davis, Jovanna Abuarqoub, Hanna Lehner, Amelia Nickell, Katherine Kotsifakis and Michael Mareno.