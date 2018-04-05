Worcester Preparatory School seventh and eighth grade students presented The Snow White Variety Show, written by Brian D. Taylor, in the Athletic and Performing Arts Center on March 16. Directed by WPS Middle School teachers Lindsey MacWha and Linda Smith, the variety show was performed for parents, friends, and fellow WPS students in Lower and Middle School. Pictured, front from left, are Tristan Weinstein, Anderssen Taylor, Nikki Telo, Zoe Brafman, Annie Carter, Chris Todorov and Cayden Wallace; middle, Henry Hershey, Smith, Kate Conway, Ava Nally, Ava Wilsey, Sumira Sehgal, Tabi Curry, Grace Baeurle, Brooke Phillips, Graham McCabe, Riley Schoch, MacWha and Brooke Emeigh; and, back, Josh Conway, Hannah Brasure, Kaitlyn Cronin, Grace Timmons, Carly Gates, Aleezah Ehtasham, Bridget McCormick and Morgan Schoch.