BERLIN — Berlin is hosting the first Worcester Community Access to Resources Expo (Worcester CARES) event on Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Multi-Purpose Building located at 130 Flower St.

This family friendly event features nonprofit organizations throughout the county creating a one-stop shop for individuals and families looking for support or assistance. Tesidents will have the opportunity to learn all about services they need the most.

“We are excited to report the event has filled up with 36 companies and organizations providing services to our community,” said Mayor Gee Williams.

The town is partnering with Delmarva Power, Choptank Electric Cooperative, Telamon, Worcester County Department of Social Services, Shore Up!, the Salvation Army, and Worcester Youth and Family to organize the event.

Shore Transit will provide free transportation from Snow Hill and Pocomoke City to and from the event.

Worcester CARES will have a limited number of bagged groceries available on a first-come, first-served basis for attendees who complete the event evaluation form. Event organizers are working with the Maryland Food Bank. The town, in collaboration with Worcester Youth and Family, is holding a food drive as well.

From now until 4:30 p.m. on April 12, nonperishable food donations can be made at the Town Hall Customer Service office at 10 William St. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Food donations can also be made at Worcester Youth and Family, located at 124 North Main Street Suite C, , Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“The support from our business community continues to grow. We have the Bayside Gazette and The Dispatch as Platinum Sponsors now. Ocean 98 is talking about our event every day. The Berlin Community Improvement Association is waiving its room rental fee. We’ve received food donations from Domino’s Pizza, Subway, Uncle Willie’s and Walmart for our vendors and volunteers,” said Town Administrator Laura Allen. “We have some great volunteers as well. The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Company is letting us use their tables. The Kiwanis of Greater Ocean Pines and Ocean City, the Berlin Chamber of Commerce and lots of town employees are giving their time to serve the community.”

Organizers are seeking additional volunteers. Contact Administrative Assistant Kelsey Jensen at 410-973-2289 or Allen at 410-641-4144.