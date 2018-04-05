The Samoa and Mario’s were two of Ocean City’s most popular restaurants in the late 1960s. Located on Philadelphia Avenue between 22nd and 23rd streets, the Samoa moved two blocks north in 1969 and is now the location of a Sunsations store.

Mario’s was a favorite of Ocean City’s locals and stayed open year-round serving some of the resort’s best steaks and Italian food for over 50 years.

Mario’s closed forever on Sept. 24, 2005. The building was razed and the location is now a parking lot.

Photo courtesy Vera Maiorana