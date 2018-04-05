Now-April 16: Free Tax Preparation AARP Foundation

9 a.m.-3 p.m. by appointment only. Low to moderate income taxpayers. Monday-Ocean Pines Library; Saturday-Ocean City Senior Center; Friday-Pocomoke City Library; Tuesday-Salisbury/Mac Center. Volunteers will assist in e-filing returns but cannot prepare rental/business income. Appointments for Ocean Pines and Ocean City locations: 410-641-5036; Pocomoke: 410-957-0878; and Salisbury/Mac Center: 410-376-3662.

April Mondays And Saturdays: Free Worcester County Tutoring

5-7 p.m. Mondays; 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. Any student from fifth to 10th grades. Mathematics and English. Worcester County Library, Ocean Pines branch, 11107 Cathell Rd. Information/-sign-up: 410-880-3272 or OceanPinesTutors@gmail.com. .

April 6: Holy Week Services Continue

3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern Orthodox community of Saint Andrew, 33384 Mackenzie Way, Lewes, Del. Traditional ceremonies. Resurrection (Easter) services, 11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7. Easter basket blessings after the Resurrection Liturgy. Visitors welcome. www.orthodoxdelmar.org, 215-527-8571.

April 6: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library. All are welcome. 410-641-7667.

April 7-8: Pancake Breakfast

9 a.m.-noon. Ocean City Aviation Association. Lobby of the airport, West Ocean City. Pancakes, bacon, sausage, home-fried potatoes, eggs and coffee. Cost: $8. Every Saturday and Sunday through April 29. Benefits Huey Memorial helicopter.

April 7: Showcase Of Christian Authors Banquet

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., event begins at 6 p.m. Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Buffet dinner, tips on writing and publishing a book, Christian authors, purchase autographed books. Keynote speaker: The Rev. Aaron Wheeler, an author who previously served as chairman of the Ohio Civil Rights Commission and marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King. Jr. Other speakers: Allison G. Daniels, Gale C. Taylor, Duane Man-gum, Joyce Sessoms, Elizabeth Boerner. Tickets: $50. Online at www.foundationoffaithva.com or 757-709-9392.

April 7: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

April 8: Kiwanis Club Italian Dinner

Two seatings: 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Limit 100 per seating. DeNovo’s Trattoria, 11310 Manklin Creek Rd., Manklin Station, South Gate. Ocean Pines. Tickets: $12/adults; $5/children under 12. RSVP: 410-208-6719. Reservations recommended. Walk-ins welcome, space permitting. Carry-out available. Proceeds benefit local youth.

April 9: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot on the Saturday following each meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

April 9: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

April 12: Arbor Day Memorial Tree Planting

10:30 a.m. Ocean Pines Garden Club, Pintail Park, Ocean Pines. The ceremony is open to all. A tree will be planted in memory of loved ones who have passed away in 2017. A luncheon at Lighthouse Sound restaurant will follow. Cost of luncheon: $22. Menu choice: Lighthouse salad; turkey wrap; or Philly cheesesteak. Cost includes beverages, tax and gratuity. Reservations for luncheon: 410-208-2508 or mbickerstaff@mchsi.com.

April 12: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour with refreshments. Guest speaker will be from Operation We Care. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant follows meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

April 13: Chicken And Dumplings Dinner

6-8 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Dept., 10709 Bishopville Rd., Bishopville. Hosted by Bishopville Volunteer Auxiliary. Adults: $12; children 11 and under: $6. Includes cole slaw, green beans, sweet potatoes, water, tea and coffee. Bottled water, soda and baked goods sold separately. 443-880-6966.

April 14: Ocean Pines Anglers Club Meeting

9:30 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Speaker: Maryland DNR Fisheries biologist Steve Doctor

will discuss what to expect in the upcoming black sea bass and summer flounder seasons and regulations for 2018. Short presentation from Maryland Coastal Bays Program Education Coordinator Liz Wist. All are welcome. 410-641-7662.

April 14: Meet The Democratic Candidates For Governor: A Forum On The Eastern Shore

3-5 p.m. Salisbury University, Assembly Hall in the Guerrieri Academic Commons. Sponsored by the SU College Democrats and Wicomico County Democratic Central Committee. Free, open to the public.

April 13: Worcester County Historical Society Annual Spring Dinner Meeting

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Pocomoke Community Center, Market Street, Pocomoke. Open to the public. Learn about Worcester County’s past while enjoying a meal of chicken and dumplings with all the trimmings. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased by sending a check to Robert Fisher, WCHS Treasurer, 230 South Washington St., Snow Hill, Md. 21863. Reservation deadline: April 6.

April 16: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

9:30 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., meeting. Ocean Pines Community Center, Assateague Room. 235 Ocean Parkway. Speakers: Maryland Sen. Jim Mathis, Salisbury University Professor Dr. Creston Long, who will discuss legacy of Gov. J. Millard Tawes. Visitors welcome. 410-973-1021.

April 17-Pocomoke Branch Library

301 Market St., Pocomoke

April 19: Ocean Pines branch library

11107 Cathell Rd., Berlin

Special Education Citizens Advisory Get-Togethers For Families

5:30-7:30 p.m. Pocomoke branch library, 301 Market St., Pocomoke City. Learn about alternative therapies and local activities in which children with a disability can participate. Demonstrations include sound therapy, prompt therapy, Reiki and more. The Discovery Center will be there to highlight its new programs. Library will offer children’s activities to give you time to ask questions about the variety of resources. Dinner for the whole family included. RSVP: 410-251-0118 (call or text) or email bemorriswink@mail.worcester.k12.md.us.

April 21: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Newe HopeUnited Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert, coffee. Adults: $13. Carry-outs available. 410-543-8244, 443-235-0251.

April 21: Yard Sale Fundraiser

7 a.m.-noon. Ladies Auxiliary, Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company headquarters, 1409 Philadelphia Ave. (second floor). Tables available for $10 each or three for $25. Also accepting gently used goods. Refreshments will be available. Proceeds raised go toward the fire company, cadets and scholarships.443-309 0901.

April 28: FORGE Bowling Challenge

2 p.m. Eastern Shore Lanes, Pocomoke. Cost: $20 includes pizza and soda. Prizes awarded to top adult and youth bowlers. Proceeds benefit FORGE Youth and Family Academy. info@forgeyouth.org.

April 28: Community Sale

7:30 a.m.-noon. Driveways of residents of The Parke at Ocean Pines, a community of 503 homes. Residents will be selling their treasures including clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more. Maps available on that day at the main entrance of The Parke, Central Parke West, located off of Ocean Parkway, south entrance of Ocean Pines. Rain date: May 5. 410-208-4994.

April 29: Italian Dinner

4-6 p.m. Church of the Holy Spirit, 100th Street and Coastal Highway, Ocean City. Feast includes chicken Bryan, penne pomodoro, Caesar salad, garlic breadsticks, iced tea and lemonade. Desserts available for $1. Catered by Carrabba’s. 410-723-1973 or 443-235-8942.

May 4: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library. All are welcome. 410-641-7667.

May 4-5: Yard And Bake Sale

8 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, 33384 Mackenzie Way (off Plantation Road), Lewes, Del. Look for gold dome. Rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the church. 302-436-4029.

May 8: Ocean City Community Health Fair

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. OC Convention Center. Free and open to the public. Health screenings, lab draws for cholesterol panel and glucose (12-hour fast required). Pets on Wheels of Delmarva (therapy dogs), blood drive and more. 410-524-1177.

May 10: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour with refreshments. Guest speaker will be Scott Fowler on the topic of autism. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant follows meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.