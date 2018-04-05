BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team cruised past Bayside South rival Wicomico, 9-1, on Tuesday to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Decatur opened the season with a 12-0 rout of Northampton last Monday, followed by a narrow 3-2 win over conference rival Bennett last Wednesday. Against Bennett in the key early Bayside South matchup, Shane Cioccio’s two-run double in the sixth inning put the Seahawks ahead. Tristan McDonough pitched six strong innings and Ryan Duncan came in relief in the seventh to collect the save.

Last Thursday, the Seahawks competed in the Arundel Spring Easter Tournament and came away with a split against tough teams from the other side of the bridge. Decatur lost to Arundel, 8-6, but came back to beat South River, 13-12, in extra innings in the battle between teams called Seahawks.

Decatur trailed by six runs in the sixth inning, but cut the South River lead to four heading into the seventh. Decatur’s Noah Ager completed the comeback with a walk-off single in the ninth as the Seahawks prevailed, 13-12, in nine innings.

Back in regular season action at home against Wicomico on Tuesday, the Seahawks cruised past the Indians, 9-1. Shea Griffin started and pitched into the fifth inning, allowing just one hit. With the win, the Seahawks improved to 4-1 on the season.