SD High School Juniors Ally Hunter And Jagger Clapsadle Named Premier Driving School Athletes Of The Month

Stephen Decatur High School juniors Ally Hunter (swimming) and Jagger Clapsadle (wrestling) were named the February Premier Driving School Athletes of the Month. Hunter placed fifth in the state tournament in the 500m freestyle, while Clapsadle won both a conference and a regional title and took second place in the state in his weight category. They are pictured with Assistant Principal Ryan Cowder and Premier Driving School representative Kelly Sisk.