SD High School Collects Nearly 800 Pounds Of Pet Food

Stephen Decatur High School students and staff collected nearly 800 pounds of pet food in a recent drive sponsored by the Kids Against Animal Abuse and Testing (KAAAT) club. Donations were made to the Worcester County Humane Society and Kenille’s Kupboard. Pictured are club members Hallie Edmunds, Emma Stubblebine, Nevaeh Steward, Mette Jacobsen, Advisor Kim Patrick and John Liberto. Submitted Photos