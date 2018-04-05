Meals On Wheels Recipients Receive Easter Baskets In The Name Of Kiwanis

Kiwanis President Ralph Chinn and Kiwanian and Past-President Barbara Peletier hold the 35 Easter gift baskets Peletier provided, in the name of Kiwanis, for the recipients of Meals On Wheels delivered from the Northern Worcester County Senior Center in Berlin.