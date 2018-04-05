BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s varsity outdoor track teams turned in solid performances in the first Bayside Conference meet of the season last week with top 10 finishes in several events.

Dori Krasner finished first in the 800. In the 1,600, Erica Hicks was third and Zehra Mirza was seventh. Mikayla Denault finished second in the 3,200. In the 100, Decatur’s Jabria Lewis finished eighth. In the 200, Brianna Bradley was ninth and Mae Purnell was 10th. Giana Cauble was sixth in the 400.

In the 100 hurdles, Raeghan Flynn was fifth and Morgan Davis finished seventh. Ashley Nauscheutz was fourth in the 300 hurdles, while Flynn was seventh and Davis was eighth. The Decatur girls finished seventh in the 4×100 relay, fourth in the 4×200 relay and fourth in the 4×400 relay. In the 4×800 relay, the Decatur team of Krasner, Hicks, Denault and Mirza finished first.

In the field events, Decatur’s Caela Berrie finished third in the high jump, while Ava VanDornick was seventh. In the pole vault, Noelle Dennis was second and Abbie Baker was third. Jessica Janney finished sixth in the long jump. Berrie was third in the triple jump, while Baker was sixth. Diamond Rounds finished ninth in the shot put and 10th in the discus.

On the boys’ side, Daymont Mercer finished seventh in the 100, while Montrel Moore finished seventh in the 200 and Maddox Bunting finished seventh in the 400. Matthew Brown finished fourth in the 800. In the 1,600, Jack Reimer was third, Liam Foley was sixth and Richard Poist was seventh. In the 3,200, Reimer was third and Foley was fifth.

In the 110 hurdles, Zion Shockley finished seventh and Sam Rakowski was third in the 300 hurdles. The Decatur boys finished sixth in the 4×100 relay, fifth in the 4×200 relay, third in the 4×400 relay and third in the 4×800 relay.

In the field events, London Drummond finished second in the high jump, while Joel Niles was fifth and Thophilius Hobbs was sixth. Poist finished seventh in the pole vault and Niles was fourth in the triple jump. Eric Bontempo was sixth in the shot put, while Shockley finished 10th. Bontempo was second in the discus while Brown finished ninth.