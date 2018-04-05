Berlin Intermediate Fifth Graders Visit Sky Dome Planetarium

Mara Minkey, a fifth grader from Stacy Lloyd’s class, was excited to visit the planetarium with her science teacher, Ashley Miller. Mara, along with the rest of the fifth-grade students at Berlin Intermediate School, enjoyed going inside the Sky Dome Planetarium to learn about the solar system, stars, and constellations.