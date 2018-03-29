Worcester Prep’s Ruggerio And Garg Named Finalists In Maryland Realtors 2018 Fair Housing Art Contest

Coastal Association of REALTORS Board members Austin Whitehead recently presented fifth grader Maxine Ruggerio and third grader Isha Garg with $50 gift cards and their framed artwork for being finalists in the Maryland Realtors 2018 Fair Housing Art Contest. Ruggerio’s artwork was also selected as one of the statewide winners. She and the other statewide winners have been invited to the Maryland State House in April to receive an award from the governor or other state official. Pictured, from left, are  Head of Lower School Laura Holmes, Ruggerio, Whitehead, Garg and lower school art teacher Rebecca Tittermary. Submitted Photos