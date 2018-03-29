SDMS Students Participate In Second Annual Sudan Water Walk BERLIN – Local students spent the day walking Wednesday to raise awareness — and funding — for well building in South Sudan. Students at Stephen Decatur Middle School carried flags and jugs of water as they walked around the building Wednesday at the school’s second annual Water Walk. The event was created to help raise… Read more »

Resort's New Parking System Starts Sunday OCEAN CITY — The holiday weekend will bring a first look at the sweeping changes in the resort's parking system as the paid parking season gets underway on Sunday. Earlier this year, the Mayor and Council approved a new state-of-the-art parking payment and enforcement system for the streets and municipal lots in the downtown area…

Fed's Proposed Tip Sharing Change Fizzles Out; 'Tip-Stealing' Plan Removed From Budget Bill OCEAN CITY — A federal rule change proposed by the Department of Labor in December that would have required tipped employees to share tips with back-of-the-house co-workers, and perhaps even their employers, was denied last week by Congress. In December, the Trump administration's Department of Labor (DOL) announced a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) regarding…