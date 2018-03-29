OCEAN CITY — The Executive Women’s Golf Association (EWGA) Eastern Shore Chapter (ESC), will hold its 22nd Annual Kick Off Event at Bear Trap Dunes Golf Course on Sunday, April 15.

“This is the first time we have held our kick-off event at Bear Trap Dunes. This is due to the growth of our membership from the lower Delaware area which we expect will continue to grow. All women throughout the Delmarva area are invited and encouraged to attend,” said Lorri Urban, president of the Eastern Shore Chapter. “If you want to learn how to play this game and have never even picked up a club, come to this event. There will be a two-hour clinic taught by the pros at Bear Trap. They will guide and teach you the basics of the game.”

This event is the chapter’s most successful recruiting event of the year. New members can join on April 15 and take advantage of a $20 discount off the annual Classic EWGA Membership fee. Additionally, anyone who joins the day of the Kick-Off will be entered into a drawing for a Free Classic Membership for 2018.

Registration will open at 11 a.m. EWGA Sponsors’ Marketplace will be open from 11 a.m.-noon. Lunch will be served in the Dunes Room at 12:15 p.m. An optional nine-hole scramble and a two-hour clinic will take place. Both will begin at 2 p.m.

The EWGA Eastern Shore chapter has 11 leagues throughout the Maryland/Delaware area, offering something for everyone — for the brand-new golfer to intermediate to advanced — there is a league to meet your needs. In addition to leagues, the ESC offers other events as well including Nibbles and Knowledge, learn the rules and etiquette of the game; nine-hole socials on Wednesdays every month; New Member Orientation, Golf and Dinner; Pink Ball events held the first week of August with proceeds benefiting breast cancer programs; and the Pink Ribbon Classic Golf Tournament to be held on Oct. 19 with proceeds benefiting breast cancer programs

The organization was formed in 1996 with 35 members and has grown to over 325 members. The Eastern Shore chapter offers women the opportunity to learn the game of golf in a woman-friendly environment with golf clinics, organized golf events, golf leagues with all levels of play, championship golf, business networking, fun events, golf tournaments, mentoring, discounts at several golf courses local and nationwide and social gatherings throughout the year.