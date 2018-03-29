Ripley’s Believe It or Not! held a grand reopening of its Ocean City Odditorium located on the Boardwalk earlier this month. The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce was on hand for a ribbon cutting as well as beach ball drop. Ripley’s provided activities and entertainment for all ages and several live performances. Submitted Photo

New Certification Achieved

BERLIN — CC Customs of Berlin has announced it has joined the growing network of AskPatty.com as a Certified Female Friendly location in North America.

Team members at CC Customs have completed a training and certification process to provide a Certified Female Friendly experience that exceeds women’s expectations, becoming the only Certified Female Friendly repair facility in Berlin and Ocean City.

To become AskPatty.com Certified Female Friendly, CC Customs personnel completed an extensive training program on how to best serve women. CC Customs will also benefit from a unique marketing support program designed to reach out and build lasting relationships with women customers.

“Women influence 85 percent of the buying decisions in North American households, effectively becoming the family’s chief purchasing officer,” said Jody DeVere, CEO of AskPatty.com, Inc. “AskPatty trains and certifies automotive businesses on how to communicate more effectively with women and ensure they feel safe, respected and empowered, which creates tremendous customer loyalty. CC Customs commitment to women shows that management is serious about earning their business.”

Marketing Manager Named

BERLIN — Erika Cook has been named marketing manager for the golf division of Carl M. Freeman Companies, responsible for the promotion of three golf course properties including Bayside, Bear Trap Dunes and Bay Club.

Cook earned her degree in Communications from Salisbury University and spent her professional career in the greater D.C. area before moving to Ocean City six years ago. She began her career in marketing at Honest Tea, an organic tea company acquired by The Coca-Cola Company. She also managed her own professional tennis business and her love of sports marketing flourished. She joined Carl M. Freeman Companies in 2016 as the sales and marketing coordinator with a focus on community sales.

“Erika has been an integral part of the CMFC Development and Marketing teams for the past 18 months.,” said Jeff Evans, Director of Sales and Marketing, Carl M. Freeman Companies. “We are so excited to see Erika move into this new position and help showcase these amazing properties.”

Service Awards presented

SALISBURY – With five to 45 years of service, some 177 faculty and staff were honored at Salisbury University’s annual Service Awards Luncheon recently held at the Commons on campus.

At the luncheon, senior staff member Debra Bailey of the Physical Plant, was honored for 45 years of service. Debbie Merryweather (Administration and Finance) and Edwin Townsend (Physical Plant) were honored for 40 years.

Also recognized were Dr. Pat Lamboni (Athletics), Fatollah Salimian (Information and Decision Sciences) and Dr. Robert Tardiff (Mathematics and Computer Science) for 35 years; and William Adkins (Richard A. Henson School of Science and Technology), Priscilla Davis (Academic Affairs), Sydney Geesaman (Samuel W. and Marilyn C. Seidel School of Education and Professional Studies), Melinda Khazeh (Alumni Relations and Annual Giving), Kathy Pusey (Publications), Dr. David Rieck (Chemistry) and Wayne Shelton (Facilities Planning and Capital Projects) for 30 years.