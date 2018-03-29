Things I Like – March 30, 2018

by

Looking forward to summer concerts

Rooting for Loyola Chicago this weekend

Listening to my son making strangers laugh

Asparagus with a steak

Sports documentaries

Watching a movie as a family

What sports teaches kids

Great headline writers

Jimmy Fallon

A snowfall that melts fast

Sounds of kids at play at recess

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.