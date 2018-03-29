Now-April 16: Free Tax Preparation AARP Foundation

9 a.m.-3 p.m. by appointment only. Low to moderate income taxpayers. Monday-Ocean Pines Library; Saturday-Ocean City Senior Center; Friday-Pocomoke City Library; Tuesday-Salisbury/Mac Center. Volunteers will assist in e-filing returns but cannot prepare rental/business income. Appointments for Ocean Pines and Ocean City locations: 410-641-5036; Pocomoke: 410-957-0878; and Salisbury/Mac Center: 410-376-3662.

March 30: Good Friday Play “In The Beginning”

7 p.m. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower St., Berlin. Presenting the Victorious Rise of the Church in story and song, featuring Mrs. Ashley Foreman, accompanied by Virginia Harris. 410-726-9317.

March 30: Oyster Fritter Sandwich

3 p.m.-until. American Legion Post 123 SAL, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd. (next to Rite Aid), Berlin. Public welcome.

March 30: Walk To Calvary, Easter Musical

6:30 p.m. Powellville Church Choir will share songs and hymns that tell the Good Friday story. Host pastor is Rev. Terry Fort. 443-880-8804.

March 31-April 1: Pancake Breakfast

9 a.m.-noon. Ocean City Aviation Association. Lobby of the airport, West Ocean City. Pancakes, bacon, sausage, home-fried potatoes, eggs and coffee. Cost: $8. Every Saturday and Sunday through April 29. Benefits Huey Memorial helicopter.

Now-April 4: Samaritan Thrift Shop Book Sale

Buy one, get two free. All softbacks. 38288 London Ave., Selbyville, Del. Proceeds from the thrift shop help feed the less fortunate in the area. 302-436-5526.

April 2: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour. Guest speaker will be Gracie Ferber, outreach coordinator with Delmarva Discovery Center. Don’t forget to bring food for Diakonia. Friends and neighbors welcome. 443-831-1791.

April 3: Free Pinochle Class

10 a.m.-noon. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st St. (north side of the Convention Center), Ocean City. Please arrive by 9:45 a.m. Guests are invited to bring lunch and join the group after the class. 410-289-4725. edandpatlockett@netezero.net.

April 3: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

April 5: Women’s Club Fashion Show

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Bayside Skillet, 7701 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Cost: $35. Luncheon, fashions by Chico’s of West Ocean City and raffles. Proceeds benefit the Women’s Club scholarship and community donations program. Checks pay-able to WCOP, mailed to Kay Hickman, 82 Windjammer, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811. Indicate choice of entree: Salmon with vegetable medley; Caesar salad with grilled chicken; or tuna melt with side salad.

April 6: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines library. Everyone interested is welcome. 410-641-7667.

April 7: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Buffet

11 a.m.-until. Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Willards. Includes chicken, vegetables, beverages and desserts. Adults: $13; children: $6; under 6 years eat free. Bake table and carry-outs. 443-614-9898.

April 7: Church Rummage Sale

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Ocean City Presbyterian Church, 1301 Philadelphia Ave.

April 7: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

April 8: Kiwanis Club Italian Dinner

Two seatings: 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Limit 100 per seating. DeNovo’s Trattoria, 11310 Manklin Creek Rd., Manklin Station, South Gate. Ocean Pines. Tickets: $12/adults; $5/children under 12. RSVP: 410-208-6719. Reservations recommended. Walk-ins welcome, space permitting. Carry-out available. Proceeds benefit local youth.

April 9: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot on the Saturday following each meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

April 12: Arbor Day Memorial Tree Planting

10:30 a.m. Ocean Pines Garden Club, Pintail Park, Ocean Pines. The ceremony is open to all. A tree will be planted in memory of loved ones who have passed away in 2017. A luncheon at Lighthouse Sound restaurant will follow. Cost of luncheon: $22. Menu choice: Lighthouse salad; turkey wrap; or Philly cheesesteak. Cost includes beverages, tax and gratuity. Reservations for luncheon: 410-208-2508 or mbickerstaff@mchsi.com.

April 12: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour with refreshments. Guest speaker will be from Operation We Care. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant follows meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

April 14: Meet The Democratic Candidates For Governor: A Forum On The Eastern Shore

3-5 p.m. Salisbury University, Assembly Hall in the Guerrieri Academic Commons. Sponsored by the SU College Democrats and Wicomico County Democratic Central Committee. Free, open to the public.

April 13: Worcester County Historical Society Annual Spring Dinner Meeting

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Pocomoke Community Center, Market Street, Pocomoke. Open to the public. Learn about Worcester County’s past while enjoying a meal of chicken and dumplings with all the trimmings. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased by sending a check to Robert Fisher, WCHS Treasurer, 230 Sout Washington St., Snow Hill, Md. 21863. Reservation deadline: April 6.

April 17-Pocomoke Branch Library

301 Market St., Pocomoke

April 19: Ocean Pines Branch library

11107 Cathell Rd., Berlin

Special Education Citizens Advisory Get-Togethers For Families

5:30-7:30 p.m. Pocomoke branch library, 301 Market St., Pocomoke City. Learn about alternative therapies and local activities in which children with a disability can participate. Demonstrations include sound therapy, prompt therapy, Reiki and more. The Discovery Center will be there to highlight its new programs. Library will offer children’s activities to give you time to ask questions about the variety of resources. Dinner for the whole family included. RSVP: 410-251-0118 (call or text) or email bemorris-wink@mail.worcester.-k12.md.us.

April 21: Yard Sale Fundraiser

7 a.m.-noon. Ladies Auxiliary, Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company headquarters, 1409 Philadelphia Ave. (second floor). Tables available for $10 each or three for $25. Also accepting gently used goods. Refreshments will be available. Proceeds raised go toward the fire company, cadets and scholarships.443 309 0901.

April 28: FORGE Bowling Challenge

2 p.m. Eastern Shore Lanes, Pocomoke. Cost: $20 includes pizza and soda. Prizes awarded to top adult and youth bowlers. Proceeds benefit FORGE Youth and Family Academy. info@forgeyouth.org.

April 28: Community Sale

7:30 a.m.-noon. Driveways of residents of The Parke at Ocean Pines, a community of 503 homes. Residents will be selling their treasures including clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more. Maps available on that day at the main entrance of The Parke, Central Parke West, located off of Ocean Parkway, south entrance of Ocean Pines. Rain date: May 5. 410-208-4994.