OCEAN CITY – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) this week announced the new summer flounder regulations with a reduced minimum keeper size will become effective this weekend.

DNR Secretary Mark Belton announced the department has altered the current regulations for summer flounder, a staple of Ocean City’s rec-reational fishery, in response to action taken for the species at the Atlantic State Marine Fisheries Commission meeting in February. As a result, new minimum keeper sizes for both the recreational and commercial summer flounder fisheries will take effect on Sunday, April 1.

The summer flounder season will be open from Sunday, April 1 to December 31, 2018. The recreational minimum keeper size for summer flounder is 16.5 inches in all Maryland state waters and recreational anglers will be able to keep up to four summer flounder per person per day.

On the commercial side, the minimum keeper size for summer flounder caught on a hook and line will also be 16.5 inches. However, the commercial minimum size for summer flounder caught on gear other than hook and line will be 14 inches. All other rules will remain the same.