SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of the hospitality group SoDel Concepts, recently donated $10,000 to the Harry K Foundation. The Rehoboth Beach, Del.-based nonprofit is dedicated to helping Delaware children who’re facing food insecurity, which includes hunger, irregular eating patterns and poor food quality. Founded by jeweler/entrepreneur Harry Keswani, the foundation donates all the proceeds of fundraising activities toward efforts to stop food insecurity in the community. Pictured, from left, are Rachel Bain, banquet manager of The Clubhouse at Baywood; Lindsey Barry, president of SoDel Cares; Keswani; and Stephanie Manning-Roash, executive director of the Harry K Foundation. Submitted Photos