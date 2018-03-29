OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th St
Saturday 11-2
301 & 207 3BR/3BA
401 4BR/3BA
Jon Barker
Mark Fritschle Group/Condominium Realty
410-723-6290
PITTSVILLE
Strawberry Village
White Richardson Rd
Sat & Sun 10-2
New Homes in
Elegantly Affordable
Living Community
Atlantis Homes
302-846-9739
OCEAN CITY
1111 Edgewater Ave
Fri-Mon 10-4
New Construction
Direct Waterfront
Boats slips available
Furnished 3BR/2.5BA
Peck Miller
Coldwell Banker
443-880-2341
OCEAN CITY
Bayview Grand
Bayfront 5th-6th St
Sat & Sun 11-3
New Construction
4BR/3BA Condos
Kevin Decker
Mark Fritschle Group/Condominium Realty
443-235-6552
FRANKFORD
The Estuary
30118 Islander Beach Rd
Daily 10-6
New Community
Single Family Homes
Many Activities
5 Mins to Fenwick
Beazer Homes
302-217-3724
MILLVILLE
Bishop’s Landing
25513 Fox Point Ln
Daily 10-6
New Community
5 Minutes to Beach
3-5BR Villas & Homes
Lots of Amenities
Beazer Homes
302-235-3024
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
Old Bridge Rd/Rt 707
Sat&Sun 11 – 5
New Construction
Townhomes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814
OCEAN CITY
26 Island Edge Drive
Sunset Island
67th St. Bayside
Sat 1-4
Stunning Townhome
5BR/3FB/2HB
Danny Taglienti
Keller Williams
410-430-2721
BERLIN
511 Sunlight Lane #3
Purnell Crossing
Sat 11-2
Spacious 3BR/2.5BA
End Townhome
Close to Downtown
Bonnie Brown
Berkshire Hathaway
443-859-4049
OCEAN CITY
MacShane Park II #2
504 Penguin Drive
32nd Street Bayside
Sat 11-2
2BR/2.5BA TH
Clint Bickford
Mark Fritschle Group/Condominium Realty
410-422-9166
OCEAN CITY
1521 Teal Drive
Mallard Island
Sat & Sun 10-3
4BR/2.5BA/1-Level
Tranquil Setting
Oasis Pool Area
Maryellen Rosenblit
Coldwell Banker
410-723-8701
OCEAN PINES
2 Locust Court
Sat 12-3
5 BR/4 BA
3 Master Bedrooms
2560 SF
Craig E. Hyatt
Berkshire Hathaway
443-235-7455
Ocean Pines
23 Pintail Drive
Sat 1:30-4:00
Luxurious Waterfront
4BR /2.5BA
Dock with Boat Lift
Phyllis Fennessy
Shamrock Realty
443-880-7176