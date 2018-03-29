OCEAN PINES — The Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department invites Ocean Pines residents and guests to celebrate Easter at its annual Easter/Spring Celebration at White Horse Park on Saturday, March 31 at 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

“Bring your festive basket and get ready to scout the field for lots of colorful eggs,” said Ocean Pines Marketing and Public Relations Director Denise Sawyer. “This event is free and open to the public.”

The festivities will include egg hunts, carnival games, moon bounces, face painting, pony rides, arts and crafts, an Easter bonnet parade and much more.

Easter egg hunts will be held as follows: 11:30 a.m. for ages 0-2, noon for ages 3-4, 1 p.m. for ages 5-7 and 1:30 p.m. for ages 8-10. The Easter bonnet parade and contest, which is open to children up to age 10, will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club of Ocean Pines and Ocean City will be selling hot dogs, snacks, cupcakes and drinks. Photo opportunities with the Easter bunny will also be available at the event.