Musician Frankie O’Nanna Makes Special Visit To Ocean City Elementary

Musician Frankie O’Nanna made a special visit to Ocean City Elementary on March 16 to sing songs with the kindergarten students. Pictured, from left, with him are Kylee Barr, Gabriel Dawkins, Mary Wall, Piper Blunt and Angela Valles-Garcia.