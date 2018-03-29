Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Sponsors Key Club At Stephen Decatur High School

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City sponsors the Key Club at Stephen Decatur High School each year. The Key Club is the high school version of the Kiwanis Club and is active under the leadership of its two-term president, Dana Kim. Now a junior, Kim was recently elected to the office of Lt. Governor Designate for the Key Clubs on the Eastern Shore and will begin her term in April. She is pictured with Kiwanis Club Advisor to the SDHS Key Club Roy Foreman and Kiwanis Club President Ralph Chinn.