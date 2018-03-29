Decatur’s Victoria Mueller is swarmed by Bullis School defenders during the first half of Monday’s scrimmage with the Washington, D.C., prep school. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team fell behind early and rallied late, but fell to Cape Henlopen, 15-9, last weekend in the season opener for both teams.

The Seahawks trailed 9-2 at the half and the Vikings extended the lead to 12-2 early in the second. Decatur then went on a big run to pull closer, but Cape Henlopen held on to beat the Seahawks in the first game of the 2018 season for both teams.

After trailing 12-2 in the second half, Decatur actually outscored the Vikings the rest of the way with seven goals to Cape’s three, but the damage had been done and the Seahawks could not close the gap. The high-powered Cape Henlopen offense actually outshot the Seahawks 31-17.

Alyssa Romano led Decatur with three goals, while Brittyn Leonard add-ed two. Caroline Engle, Maggie Bunt-ing, Chloe Bauer and Sarah Engle each scored single goals for the Seahawks in the 15-9 loss.