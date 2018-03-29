BERLIN — The Town of Berlin and the Berlin Police Department want to remind residents there are two programs in effect for town citizens that could be of great assistance to those with special needs — the Special Needs Alert Program (SNAP) and the CodeRED Emergency Notification System.

Sponsored by the Berlin Police Department, SNAP is intended to aid law enforcement officers in contacting and locating those with special needs such as, but not limited to Alzheimer’s, Autism, Down Syndrome, dementia and those with impaired mobility, hearing and vision, including the elderly.

“Law Enforcement agencies across the US have implemented this type of program with great success,” said Berlin Police Chief Arnold Downing. “SNAP is available for individuals who live and work in Berlin, as well as those who frequently visit.”

By completing a short form, individuals and caregivers of those with special needs provide the police department with crucial information to assist in providing the best care during emergencies.

The Town of Berlin also offers residents and businesses the ability to stay informed about what’s going on in the town through the CodeRED Emergency Notification System.

“The Mayor and Council recognized the need to be able to communicate with our citizens quickly and efficiently,” Mayor Gee Williams said. “The use of a mass notification system that can deliver messages by phone, email or text all at once and to many people will help us keep our residents, businesses and even visitors informed.”

Participation in the CodeRED system keeps residents informed of incidents such as power outages, road closures and other items which may affect the entire town or specific areas.

For information, visit www.berlinmd.gov or call the Berlin Police Department at 410-641-1334.