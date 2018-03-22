Worcester Prep Students Participate In Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program

by
Worcester Prep Students Participate In Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program

Worcester Prep fifth graders recently participated in the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program taught by Sgt. Matt Crisafulli of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department. For two weeks, Crisafulli visited WPS to teach a lesson a day in the classroom. The purpose of the D.A.R.E program is to teach children refusal skills to avoid the temptation of drug experimentation and the pressure of peers to engage in drug use.