Worcester Prep Lower And Middle School Chess Club Competes In Wicomico County Annual Youth Chess Tournament


Members of the Worcester Prep Lower and Middle School Chess Club, run by Head of the Lower School Laura Holmes, recently competed in the Wicomico County Recreation, Parks and Tourism annual youth chess tournament and brought home several awards in different age groups. Pictured, from left, are Holmes, Ansh Batra, Preston Adkins, Aleksey Klimmins, Edward Martikyan and James Haley.