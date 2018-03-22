Eating healthy at the beginning of the week

The exhaustion felt after a water park day

When a good deed does not come back to bite in a bad way

Seeing my boys hug good night

Hearing good economic reports

Seeing my friends’ vacation pictures on Facebook

Learning something new every day

Smell of an old baseball glove

How easy my kids are to travel with

Fun St. Patrick’s Day outfits

UMBC’s historic upset