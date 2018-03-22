OCEAN CITY — It will be business as usual this summer for the iconic Dumser’s Dairyland location on the east side of the Boardwalk while an appeal on the fate of the historic century-plus-old building continues to plod forward. Ownership of the historic building was called into question last year after a 50-year agreement expired… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week approved a shared marketing opportunity with OC BikeFest at around $20,000, but not before a spirited debate on the return on investment and the value of the event to the town. At last week’s Tourism Committee meeting, Tourism Director Donna Abbott presented a request for the marketing opportunity… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — The future dualization of Route 90 has moved up Worcester County’s priority list for State Highway Administration (SHA) projects, Ocean City officials learned this week. Worcester County Commissioner Joe Mitrecic, who represents Ocean City, led off his quarterly report with word the proposed dualization of Route 90 has moved up the county’s… Read more »
BERLIN – A board of appeals hearing regarding a potential recovery house in Berlin has been canceled. Following presentations in front of the Berlin Town Council and the Worcester County Board of Education, connections of Hope4Recovery were expected to meet with Berlin’s board of zoning appeals April 4 regarding their plan to establish a sober… Read more »