Now-April 16: Free Tax Preparation AARP Foundation

9 a.m.-3 p.m. by appointment only. Low to moderate income taxpayers. Monday-Ocean Pines Library; Saturday-Ocean City Senior Center; Friday-Pocomoke City Library; Tuesday-Salisbury/Mac Center. Volunteers will assist in e-filing returns but cannot prepare rental/business income. Appointments for Ocean Pines and Ocean City locations: 410-641-5036; Pocomoke: 410-957-0878; and Salisbury/Mac Center: 410-376-3662.

March 23: Fish Fry

4:30-6:30 p.m. Bowen UM Church, Newark. Dinner includes fried flounder, green beans, macaroni and cheese, corn bread, dessert. Cost: $10. 410-632-1874.

March 23: Bull And Oyster Roast

6-10 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department, Main Station, Bishopville. $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Rifle raffle: $10 per ticket. Raw and steamed oysters, oyster fritters, roast beef sandwiches, fried chicken, fried chicken livers and gizzards, beer wagon. 410-352-5757.

March 23: Spring Penny Party

Doors open at 5 p.m.; games at 6 p.m. Frankford Fire Hall banquet room, 7 Main St., Frankford, Del. Proceeds benefit Frankford UMC Youth Group, helping to send them to the annual Youth Rally in Ocean City for grades six to 12 to hear music and motivational speakers, plus spend time together. pastorbarbara.frankfordumc@gmail.

March 24: Lynelle Elliott Family Fundraiser

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Vendors: Perfectly Posh, Pampered Chef, Scentsy, LuLaRoe, Usbourne Books, Jewelry and more. Inside yard sale and bake table. All proceeds go to Lynelle Elliott’s family. 443-614-2518 or 443-614-3241.

March 24: Spring Festival Luncheon

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Powellville UM Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups, barbecue pork sandwiches, bake table. Eat-in or carry-out. 443-880-8804.

March 24: Abate Of Delaware 10th Annual Sussex County Chili-Cook-Off

Noon-4 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. for set-up. Sussex Moose Lodge, 35933 Zion Church Rd., Roxana, Del. Admission: $7.50 (gets you a bowl and spoon for tasting); $5 if you enter your own chili. Voting at 3 p.m. by people’s choice. First-, second- and third-place awards. Door prizes every hour. Public welcome. 302-732-3429 or 410-251-8699.

March 24-25: Pancake Breakfast

9 a.m.-noon. Ocean City Aviation Association. Lobby of the airport, West Ocean City. Pancakes, bacon, sausage, home-fried potatoes, eggs and coffee. Cost: $8. Every Saturday and Sunday through April 29. Benefits Huey Memorial helicopter.

March 25: Tenebrae Service

5 p.m. St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church, Ocean Pines. Service provides opportunity for the Christian community to meditate and reflect on the Lord Jesus Christ’s Passion. “Lamentations of the Lamb: A Service for Tenebrae.” Rev. Joseph Cocucci will officiate. A goodwill offering will be accepted at the door.

March 30: Oyster Fritter Sandwich

3 p.m.-until. American Legion Post 123 SAL, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd. (next to Rite Aid), Berlin. Public welcome.

March 30: Walk To Calvary, Easter Musical

6:30 p.m. Powellville Church Choir will share songs and hymns that tell the Good Friday story. Host pastor is Rev. Terry Fort. 443-880-8804.

April 5: Women’s Club Fashion Show

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Bayside Skillet, 7701 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Cost: $35. Luncheon, fashions by Chico’s of West Ocean City and raffles. Proceeds benefit the Women’s Club scholarship and community donations program. Checks payable to WCOP, mailed to Kay Hickman, 82 Windjammer, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811. Indicate choice of entree: Salmon with vegetable medley; Caesar salad with grilled chicken; or tuna melt with side salad.

April 6: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines library. Everyone interested is welcome. 410-641-7667.

April 7: Church Rummage Sale

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Ocean City Presbyterian Church, 1301 Philadelphia Ave.

April 8: Kiwanis Club Italian Dinner

Two seatings: 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Limit 100 per seating. DeNovo’s Trattoria, 11310 Manklin Creek Rd., Manklin Station, South Gate. Ocean Pines. Tickets: $12/adults; $5/children under 12. RSVP: 410-208-6719. Reservations recommended. Walk-ins welcome, space permitting. Carry-out available. Proceeds benefit local youth.

April 12: Arbor Day Memorial Tree Planting

10:30 a.m. Ocean Pines Garden Club, Pintail Park, Ocean Pines. The ceremony is open to all. A tree will be planted in memory of loved ones who have passed away in 2017. A luncheon at Lighthouse Sound restaurant will follow. Cost of luncheon: $22. Menu choice: Lighthouse salad; turkey wrap; or Philly cheesesteak. Cost includes beverages, tax and gratuity. Reservations for luncheon: 410-208-2508 or mbickerstaff@mchsi.com.

April 12: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour with refreshments. Guest speaker will be from Operation We Care. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant follows meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.