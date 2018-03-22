OCEAN CITY- Ocean City Recreation and Parks last week announced Salisbury University’s men’s basketball coach Andrew Sachs will director this summer’s Co-Rec Basketball Camp.

Sachs, who had led the Seagulls to two NCAA Division III championship tournaments, will run the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Co-Rec basketball camp this summer. Sachs is the first coach in Salisbury history to lead the Seagulls to the NCAA tournament in his first two seasons on the bench and one of only two to do so in two times in a career.

Sachs has logged over 130 hours in directing basketball camps around the region during a basketball coaching career that has spanned a decade. He said this week he is excited to be bringing that experience and knowledge to the Ocean City camp this summer.

“I am very excited to be directing the Ocean City Rec Basketball Camp,” he said. “This camp started when I was an assistant with Coach Ward Lambert, so to be back directing the camp is an honor and a privilege.”

A Salisbury alumnus, Coach Sachs spent the previous six seasons prior to coming back to Salisbury as the head men’s basketball coach and head men’s tennis coach at Bethany College in West Virginia. At Bethany, Sachs led the Bison to a 117-49 overall record and the team qualified for the postseason every year, including consecutive Presidents’ Athletic Conference tournament championships and NCAA tournament appearances in 2011 and 2012.

Prior to Bethany, Sachs spent five seasons at The College of The Holy Cross as the top assistant for Ralph Willard. At Holy Cross, Sachs helped instrument a 12-win turnaround in his first year. The Crusaders finished that season with 25 wins, including a 16-game winning streak — the second longest winning streak in program history.

Overall, in his 27 years of coaching at the college level, Sachs has coached 46 all-league players, 12 of whom were the conference Player of the Year, 11 All-Americans, and 12 players who have continued their careers professionally overseas. He said this week he and his staff will bring that experience to the Ocean City camp this summer.

“My staff and players will bring our championship-winning drills to the camp and create an atmosphere that will make it fun and memorable for all of our campers and give them the drills that will make them better basketball players,” he said.