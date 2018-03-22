Salisbury Elks Lodge Recognizes Kathleen Mommé As Citizen Of The Year

The Salisbury Elks Lodge #817 recently recognized Kathleen Mommé as Citizen of the Year. Pictured above is Mommé (center) flanked by Elks Esteemed Loyal Knight Bob Hussey (left) and Elks Exalted Ruler and United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore President and CEO Harry Wyatt (right).