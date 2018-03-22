Republican Women Of Worcester County Judge Maryland History Day Entries From Pocomoke, Snow Hill And Stephen Decatur

The Literacy Committee members of the Republican Women of Worcester County judged Maryland History Day entries from Pocomoke, Snow Hill and Stephen Decatur Middle Schools. Pictured, left to right, are Kris Heiser, Barbara Johnson, Stephen Decatur Middle School teacher Leah Olson (Maryland History Day Competition coordinator) and Carol Rose.