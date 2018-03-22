Donald Joseph Von Restorff

BERLIN — Donald Joseph Von Restorff, age 71, died Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late William G. Von Restorff, Sr., and Marie Shannon Von Restorff. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Janice Scripture Von Restorff, and daughter Brenda L. Asten and her husband William P. Asten, II of Charles Town, W.Va. There are two grandchildren, Brittany E. Clemens and Thomas Joseph “T.J.” Clemens, II, and one great granddaughter, Allison Claire Roth. Also surviving is a brother, William G. Von Restorff, Jr. and his wife Dolores Urbanski Von Restorff of Westfield, Ind., and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Von Restorff was a 1965 graduate of Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts. In 1969 he received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Baltimore, School of Industry, Business and Management. He was an Army Veteran and had been employed with Bethlehem Steel in Sparrows Point, Md., Sparrows Point Shipyard, Oles Envelope Corp., Martin Gillett and Company, Millenium Inorganic Chemicals, and Anne Arundel County Department of Corrections. He was a member of the VFW Post # 15021, and the American Legion, Post # 0123. He loved Ravens football, college basketball and was a proud member of the Corvette Club of Ocean Pines.

Services were held. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to the Patapsco High School Class of 1965 Scholarship Fund, c/o Bob Hanlin, 307 Pinewood Rd, Dundalk, Md. 21222.

x

Clark Ellis Good

OCEAN PINES — Clark Ellis Good, age 67, loving husband, father, grandfather and golf enthusiast, died peacefully on March 16, 2018, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family and wife, Theresa (TJ) Carter.

Clark was from Baden, Pa., the youngest son of Gertrude and LeRoy, whom he respected and admired. At the age of 13, he discovered his lifetime passion for golf, when he began caddying for extra money; carrying two bags at a time no less. He graduated Valedictorian from Rochester High School (1969) and from Colgate University (1973) before beginning his early career as a food and beverage manager with Hilton in Hawaii. He moved back to Pittsburgh and began his long career as an executive in the home health industry, where he was eventually transferred to Dallas in 1989. He spent 27 years in Dallas before retiring to Ocean Pines, Md. in 2016 to be near his adored brother, John, the ocean and enjoy quieter times. He also had the wonderful opportunity to reconnect with his loving sister, Edith, and delightful cousin, Patty.

He was married to his soul mate, TJ, for 18 years. Between them they brought four children to the marriage, Clark, Jr., Megan and Kristin from his prior marriage and Jennifer from her’s; and eventually their respective spouses, Emily, Brad, Woody, and Bobby. He had fond memories of their holidays together cheering on four different colleges when everyone got together, playing board games and making killer margaritas. The times he spent with his children and grandchildren, Jayden, Ryan, Sophia, Hannah, Max, and Davis were cherished. He always said, the best present you can give me is your time. Clark and TJ traveled extensively during their 20 years together and lived life to the fullest.

Clark’s passion for golf continued throughout his life with memberships in the Dallas area at Oakmont, Brookhaven, Los Rios and Woodbridge Country Clubs and Bay Club in Maryland. He treasured getting to the golf course early to practice when it was quiet and enjoy the morning sun. He savored the thrill of competition; of course, not so much the agony of defeat. He found such great fellowship with his golf comrades and their love and friendship will always be with him.

He relished his martinis, a great red zinfandel, a rare steak, sushi and golfing, and filled most of his time with his beloved wife, TJ. He was loved by many and will be sorely missed.

A memorial service will be held on March 24, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Community Church in Ocean Pines. A Celebration of Life event will also be held in April in Texas.

Contributions may be made in his memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Md. 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.