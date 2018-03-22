OC Elks Lodge Presents Three WPS Lower School Students With Awards For Winning 2018 Elks Drug Awareness Poster Contest

Ocean City Elks Lodge officer Larry Batis presented three WPS Lower School students with awards for winning the 2018 Elks Drug Awareness Poster Contest. Pictured first row, from left are 1st Place Rania Khan, 2nd Place Lydia Schwartz and 3rd Place Danielle Carr.  Pictured, back row from left, are Head of Lower School Laura Holmes and Elks officer Larry Batis.  In addition to Rania Khan winning 1st Place in the district and the state level, her poster has been submitted to the National Elks Contest.