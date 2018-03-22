MAC Inc. Receives Shelf-Stable Meals From Bates Moving And Storage

MAC Inc. was the recent recipient of roughly 500 boxes of shelf-stable meals made possible through the generosity of Bates Moving and Storage of Salisbury.  On hand for the delivery were Karla Beardsley, nutrition program manager; Joe Ferraro, food service manager; and Pattie Tingle, executive director, all from MAC; and Steve Shivers, John Singletary and Art VonParis, all from Bates.