OCEAN CITY — At least four suspects were rounded up for soliciting prostitution last week during an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) “Get Lucky” sting on the Internet.

Last Thursday, OCPD narcotics and vice unit detectives set up an investigation into prostitution and human trafficking on Backpage.com and craigslist.org under the heading “Get Lucky.” The operation utilized the websites that allow people to post advertisements for escorts. Research into websites revealed numerous ads for escort and massage services and reviews on the websites indicated sex acts were being performed by females listed in the ads.

The OCPD posted an advertisement for sexual services under the heading “Get Lucky” and got more than a few responses. The ads on the websites under the “Get Lucky” heading listed a phone number by which a potential client could reach one of the females posting the advertisements.

In at least four cases, suspects called the cell phone listed and made arrangements for various sexual acts with a pre-determined price. In each case, OCPD detectives acting as females offering various services made arrangements with the prospective “johns” to meet at various hotels in the resort. The suspects made provided information including their descriptions and the types of vehicles they were driving.

When the suspects arrived at the appointed places and times, they were each arrested for prostitution. Among those arrested for prostitution in the sting were Jerry Cumbey, 46, of Salisbury; Joshua Long, 38, of Dagsboro; Jeffrey Linn, 54, of Millsboro; and Ronald Claure-Camacho, 37, of Woodbridge, Va.