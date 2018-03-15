Worcester Prep Holds Annual Junior Ring Ceremony

The Annual Junior Ring Ceremony took place in the Guerrieri Library at Worcester Prep on Feb. 14.  It is tradition that seniors present the juniors with their rings along with a few insightful comments as to why the recipient is special to them. Juniors showing off the various ring styles are, from left, Remy Trader, Chloe Ruddo, Caleb Foxwell, Delaney Abercrombie, Parker Brandt, Will Todd, Liam Hammond and Cooper Richins.