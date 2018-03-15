In 1952, the Ocean City High School boys’ basketball team won the Maryland “Class D” state championship. This was quite an accomplishment as Ocean City High was one of the state’s smallest schools based on student enrollment. There were only 21 in the graduating class.

The starting five consisted of Burt Raughley, Ben Lewis, Bill Brown, Lionel Massey and Bunky Bradford. George Hurley was the sixth man coming off the bench.

Ocean City played a 15-game regular season schedule against teams such as Snow Hill, Pocomoke, Crisfield and Berlin’s Buckingham High. In 1954, Ocean City and Buckingham would merge to form Stephen Decatur High School.

Photo courtesy Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum