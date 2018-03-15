Third Grade OC Elementary School Students Become Paleontologists For The Day

Students in Jennifer Spicer’s third grade class at Ocean City Elementary were paleontologists for the day. The students used a grid system to analyze fossils, their evolution, interactions with other organisms and their environments. Pictured are Sophia DeFelice, Ariel Omer, Alex Gjoni, Calen Shockley, Vivi Cippolone and Paige Dupont.